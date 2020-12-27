Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,336,835.50 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total transaction of C$1,336,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,032.50.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9934054 earnings per share for the current year.

CPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.