Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 632,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,119. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

