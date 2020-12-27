Carebit (CARE) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Carebit has a market capitalization of $12,752.30 and $5.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carebit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021861 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001257 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.