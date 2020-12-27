CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in CarMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

