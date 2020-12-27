Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $1.89 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00291102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.41 or 0.02087651 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,523,561 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

