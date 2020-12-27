Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Achieves $9.13 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00126801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00627750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00185175 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00326079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084150 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,335,764 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

