Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,346 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 250.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Casa Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,295. The stock has a market cap of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

