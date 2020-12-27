Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Tops $5,599.60

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 45% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Castle has a market capitalization of $5,599.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00408637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00033047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.01314966 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,432,820 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

