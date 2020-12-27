CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after buying an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.