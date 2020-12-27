Celo Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $689,714.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00288019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,393,040 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

