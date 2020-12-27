Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LEU opened at $27.85 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

