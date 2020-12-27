CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and $11.51 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00633141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00329208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00088027 BTC.

CertiK’s total supply is 100,629,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,742,346 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

