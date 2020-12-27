Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,615 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

