Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 206,374 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

