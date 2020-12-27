Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,468 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of National Research worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Research by 206.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 524.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.