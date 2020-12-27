Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.