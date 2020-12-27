Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Inter Parfums worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 32.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 135.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

