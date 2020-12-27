Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 150.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

