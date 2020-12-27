Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $390,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
