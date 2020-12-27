Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.