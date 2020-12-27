China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

