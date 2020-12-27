Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0220

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $2.09 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00632608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00327863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084647 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

