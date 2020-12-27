CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

