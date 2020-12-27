Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.