Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. Cineplex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$34.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.35.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

