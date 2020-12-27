Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

Cintas stock opened at $338.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.17 and a 200 day moving average of $320.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

