CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

