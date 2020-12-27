CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

