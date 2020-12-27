Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 359,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

