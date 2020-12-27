CoinEx Token Price Up 2.8% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $425,464.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00041691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00287056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

