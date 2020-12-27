CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $22,123.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

