Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU remained flat at $$62.64 during trading on Friday. 92,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,463. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

