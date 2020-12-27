Comparing E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% E.On 0.61% 11.79% 1.30%

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.On has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xcel Energy and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80 E.On 2 5 6 0 2.31

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than E.On.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and E.On’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.95 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.48 E.On $45.93 billion 0.51 $1.75 billion $0.75 14.55

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats E.On on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also offers energy consulting, management, efficiency, and production solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and biomass plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

