Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174.12 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $134.90 or 0.00496615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $593.88 million and approximately $174.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000252 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,402,409 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

