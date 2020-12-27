CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CNMD opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CONMED by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

