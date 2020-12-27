Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,527,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.