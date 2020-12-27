Contrasting Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Red Lion Hotels and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Lion Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels -27.18% -13.57% -9.26% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $114.29 million 0.60 -$19.03 million N/A N/A Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

