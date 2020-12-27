Cormark Comments on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$3.68 on Friday. Shawcor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$259.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

