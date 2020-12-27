Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

COTY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 5,475,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,572,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Coty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

