Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
ECHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.
Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
