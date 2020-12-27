Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

