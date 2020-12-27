Cream Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $9.09 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $634,596.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $60.64 or 0.00221714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00636213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00154287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00319853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.