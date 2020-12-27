Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $19.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $16.24 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.