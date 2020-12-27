CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Bloom Burton to “Hold”

Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

