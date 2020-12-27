Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 227.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

