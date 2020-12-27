Critical Comparison: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Jade Art Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.55 $3.34 million $0.16 18.94 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Information Services Group beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

