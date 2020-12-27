Critical Survey: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.22 million 57.28 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -8.97 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 472.09 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -2.21

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alector and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 117.73%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Alector has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -757.78% -53.86% -31.44% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Alector on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002 and AL003, which are in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

