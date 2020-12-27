CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,492.85

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. CROAT has a market cap of $114,492.85 and $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,314,926 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

