CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,431 shares of company stock valued at $148,985,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.