Cryptopay Price Down 4.6% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00285654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

