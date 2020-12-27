Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,182 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

