Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

